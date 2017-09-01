Anthony Mazzella’s Legends of Guitar show moves to Sedona Relics

Sedona’s steady running show Legends of Guitar featuring Anthony Mazzella is now happening at Relics showroom starting Saturday, September 9, and every Saturday following in September.

Legends Of Guitar is a show based on the music and skills of some of the greatest guitarists that ever lived. From Hendrix to Segovia and everything in between Mazzella does his own renditions of classic guitar anthems.

The show, which originally started at Relics, is now on its fourth year and going strong. People from all over Arizona come to see the show on a weekly basis and this is the show concierge can count on for directing tourists to a great night of world class entertainment. The show starts at 7 p.m. but people can come for dinner as early as 6 p.m.

Relics Restaurant & Roadhouse at Historic Rainbows End is in a historical setting and is Sedona’s oldest continuously operating restaurant of 70 years. A monumental antique bar and the largest wooden dance floor in Northern Arizona with a modern sound and dance floor lighting system completes this classic 7,000-square-foot establishment.

The original stone building dates back to the late 1800s and was a stagecoach stop.

The Legends of Guitar shows will be happening Saturdays September 9, 16, 23, 30 and throughout the rest of 2017. Admission to the show is $15 with purchase of dinner entree or $20 for the show only.

To make reservations call 928-282-1593. To see a video demo of the show visit anthonymazzella.com