Free Sedona landscape Photowalk with Susie Reed

Tuesday, Sept. 12th from 1-3:30 p.m., award-winning photographer Susie Reed is leading a free Sedona photowalk where the emphasis will be on shooting landscapes. She’ll recommend good camera settings to use, provide tips for composition, using tripods, filters and more.

This is a special opportunity to benefit from Reed’s expertise. She’s an inspiring teacher and seasoned fine art and commercial photographer who’s helped locals and visitors from several countries photograph Sedona’s magnificent scenery in her Arizona photography workshops and tours. With her assistance many have gone from feeling overwhelmed by trying to operate complex cameras and photo software to comfortable and confident.

Reed’s passion for photography and Sedona are evident to those who study with her and see her stunning photos. She fell in love with the area when she first visited in the mid 90’s and returned annually to photograph its rock art and the scenery until finally moving to Sedona from Sausalito in 2005. Her desire to protect the amazing places she shoots turned her into a conservation photographer.

It’s a toss up over which Reed loves photographing more, Sedona’s pictographs and petroglyphs or spectacular landscapes. She excels at both. She’s had several solo Rock Art calendars published. Her photographs grace the walls at the Enchantment Resort and are permanently displayed in Sedona Forest Service and Visitor Centers thanks to an individual artist grant she received from the Sedona Art and Culture Commission.

Susie Reed is represented by Goldenstein Gallery, which was voted the best gallery in Sedona for the last ten years. She’s also exhibited in major museums and galleries including the Cooper Hewitt, the De Young Museum and the International Museum of Photography.

While living in California Reed taught at San Francisco Art Institute and California College of the Arts. Since moving to Arizona she’s taught and spoken at Sedona Arts Center, Sedona Photofest, numerous photo clubs and elsewhere. She works with beginners to pros who use a wide range of gear.

Her September 12th free photowalk kicks off a series of Sedona photography workshops Reed is conducting in September and October. She’s also offering reduced priced portfolio reviews. Her new workshops include Photoshop and Lightroom fundamentals, how to shoot and process panoramas and a longer landscape photo shoot.

Photographers of all levels are welcome. Advanced registration for the photowalk is required. Space is limited. Participants will meet in West Sedona. The address will be sent with registration confirmation. To reserve a spot or get further information, please call 988-204-5856 or visit susiereedphotos.com. Please provide your email address and phone number.