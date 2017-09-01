Kudos logo

The Indie Bestseller List: Sept. 6, 2017

Originally Published: September 1, 2017 11:48 a.m.
The Indie Bestseller List

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
  2. Y Is for Yesterday, Sue Grafton
  3. Mrs. Fletcher, Tom Perrotta
  4. Camino Island, John Grisham
  5. The Late Show, Michael Connelly
  6. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
  7. The Lying Game, Ruth Ware
  8. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
  9. The Store, James Patterson
  10. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
  2. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
  3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
  4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
  5. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris
  6. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
  7. Get Your Sh*t Together, Sarah Knight
  8. Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven
  9. Autumn, Karl Ove Knausgaard
  10. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
  2. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
  3. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
  4. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
  5. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
  6. The Trespasser, Tana French
  7. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena
  8. Truly Madly Guilty, Liane Moriarty
  9. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
  10. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. The Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls
  2. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
  3. On Trails, Robert Moor
  4. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer
  5. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
  6. Invisible Influence, Jonah Berger
  7. Dunkirk, Joshua Levine
  8. Evicted, Matthew Desmond
  9. Originals, Adam Grant
  10. The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman

MASS MARKET

  1. A Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin
  2. The Whistler, John Grisham
  3. The Gunslinger, Stephen King
  4. Night School, Lee Child
  5. 1984, George Orwell
  6. No Man’s Land, David Baldacci
  7. The Seventh Plague, James Rollins
  8. The Moores Are Missing, James Patterson
  9. American Gods, Neil Gaiman
  10. Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty