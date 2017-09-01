The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
- A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
- Y Is for Yesterday, Sue Grafton
- Mrs. Fletcher, Tom Perrotta
- Camino Island, John Grisham
- The Late Show, Michael Connelly
- The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
- The Lying Game, Ruth Ware
- The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
- The Store, James Patterson
- Into the Water, Paula Hawkins
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
- Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
- Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
- Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris
- The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
- Get Your Sh*t Together, Sarah Knight
- Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven
- Autumn, Karl Ove Knausgaard
- Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
- All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
- The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
- The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
- Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
- Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
- The Trespasser, Tana French
- The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena
- Truly Madly Guilty, Liane Moriarty
- A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
- Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
- The Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls
- You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
- On Trails, Robert Moor
- The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer
- On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
- Invisible Influence, Jonah Berger
- Dunkirk, Joshua Levine
- Evicted, Matthew Desmond
- Originals, Adam Grant
- The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman
MASS MARKET
- A Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin
- The Whistler, John Grisham
- The Gunslinger, Stephen King
- Night School, Lee Child
- 1984, George Orwell
- No Man’s Land, David Baldacci
- The Seventh Plague, James Rollins
- The Moores Are Missing, James Patterson
- American Gods, Neil Gaiman
- Big Little Lies, Liane Moriarty