Home Again

Open Road Films

Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Writer: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Producers: Nancy Meyers, Erika Olde, Jeremiah Samuels, et. al.

Cast: Reese Witherspoon, Lake Bell, Michael Sheen, Lola Flanery, Jen Kirkman, Paige Spara, et. al.

Life for a single mom in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when she allows three young guys to move in with her.

Rated PG-13 for some thematic and sexual material.

The Unknown Girl

Sundance Selects

Directors: Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne

Writers: Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne

Producers: Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Denis Freyd, et al.

Cast: Adèle Haenel, Olivier Bonnaud, Jérémie Renier, et. al.

The efficient Dr. Jenny Davin works hard and has been chosen to replace Dr. Habran, who has just retired, at the Kennedy Hospital. One night, someone rings the bell of her office after-hours and Dr. Davin asks her trainee Julien to not open the door since does not to seem an emergency. On the next morning, Police Inspectors Ben Mahmoud and Bercaro require her surveillance tape since a teenager was found dead on the other side of the road and they are investigating what happened. Jenny feels guilty for not opening the door and becomes obsessed to find the teenager’s identity. Her investigation affects her relationship with patients that might know something about the unknown girl.

Hirune-hime: Shiranai watashi no monogatari

GKids

Director: Kenji Kamiyama

Writer: Kenji Kamiyama

Producers: Naoki Iwasa, Yoshiki Sakurai, et al.

Cast: Mitsuki Takahata, Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Yôsuke Eguchi, et. al.

Kokone has university exams to prepare for, but instead she dozes off. Even when her father is unceremoniously arrested prior to the Tokyo Olympics and the family is hiding away a mystery or two she finds herself taking refuge in sleep where thrills await her.

Could there be more to her dreams?