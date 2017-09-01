Rick Cyge performs in West Sedona

Enjoy the unique, “Guitar Artistry” of Rick Cyge in West Sedona and Page Springs this week! This Wednesday, September 6, settle into a romantic afternoon of wine and music from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Page Springs Cellars in Cornville.

On Thursday, September 7, Sunday, September 10, and Tuesday, September 12, 2017 Cyge returns to The Golden Goose American Grill in West Sedona for his ongoing weekly dinner performances from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The events display Cyge’s masterful fingerstyle guitar playing and seamlessly layered arrangements of music from greats like the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Billy Joel, Sting, Norah Jones, James Taylor, The Hollies, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles.

He explained, "My approach is to identify the key elements of the song, the melody, harmonic structure and rhythmic style and weave these elements into a solo guitar piece that marries those elements into a single cohesive guitar interpretation. With some of the very complex pieces, such as The Beach Boys' 'California Girls' where so much is happening, I incorporate the use of a phrase sampler to layer some of the elements to get them all together– too much to pack into a single guitar part! I also create rhythm sections for some pieces by assembling bass, drum, and percussion parts to embellish the arrangements and record these using keyboards in the studio. I use these mixes to accompany my live performance of those pieces, i.e., Steely Dan's 'Rikki Don't Lose That Number.'"

Presenting the spirit of the original pieces in fresh new interpretations, Cyge’s exciting offering also includes some folk, pop, blues and a little Motown for fun. Original pieces composed by Cyge, including “Blue Sedona” and a nearly endless selection of Beatles tunes round out the musical menu. Sit back and enjoy!

Cyge’s newest release, “GUITARtistry 2” and his debut solo recording, “GUITARtistry: The Fingerstyle Guitar Music of Rick Cyge,” will be available for purchase during the performances. Hear sound clips and see the performance calendar at www.rickcyge.com .

The Golden Goose American Grill is located in West Sedona at 2545 W. Hwy 89A. For dinner reservations and to request seating near the music, please call 928-282-1447. The tasting room at Page Springs Cellars is located at 1500 N. Page Springs Road, 928-639-3004.