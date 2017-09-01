Sedona Jazz at the Church presents Armand Boatman Trio

The trio of pianist Armand Boatman, flutist Joe Corral and bassist Chris Finet will create a Sunday afternoon of fabulous jazz, punctuated by Columbian coffee, chocolate chunk cookies and the prettiest chamber jazz venue in all of Arizona - Saint Luke’s Church.

Armand Boatman’s keyboard artistry is explained only in part by his innate talent and years of intensive music education. Of equal importance is the fact that his background and varied experiences have expanded his sensitivity, as well as his love of life and all living things.

Armand began playing professionally at the age of 12, with one thought in mind - the extra money would give him opportunity to buy every jazz album he could find.

Boatman received a scholarship to the University of Washington when he was 15, and formed his own trio with older musicians. He received his Bachelors Degree in Piano and Music Education and, following a stint in the U.S. Army, returned to his primary interest: playing jazz to live audiences.

Armand played supper clubs and concerts all along the West Coast, moving to Phoenix in 1973, where he has been the “first call” jazz pianist ever since.

Armand has played with many world class jazz artists, including Jack Sheldon, Kenny Burrell, Clark Terry, Carl Saunders and Bobby Shew.

Flutist José (Joe) Corral joined the Phoenix Symphony in 1967 and remained a member of the orchestra for 43 years.



Corral has established himself in the jazz field and is in great demand as a recording studio sideman, performing with Doc Severinsen and also at the Telluride, Baja, and Phoenix Jazz Festivals.



Bassist Chris Finet, on the faculty of NAU’s School of Music, teaches double bass, directs the jazz ensembles and teaches jazz improvisation courses.

Finet has performed with innumerable jazz artists, including Doc Severinsen, Roy Hargrove, Dave Douglas, Dave Liebman, Flora Purim and Jimmy Cobb.

Sunday’s gathering marks the eighth of eleven concerts for the 2017 season. Tickets are $15 and are available online and at the door.

Tickets bought online will be held at the church at “Will Call” and entitles the bearer to be admitted before tickets are sold at the door on the day of the concert.



Season ticket holders are admitted at 2:20 pm and “Will Call” folk at 2:30 pm. “At the door” ticket sales begin at 2:40 pm, and the concert begins at 3 pm.

Saint Luke’s Church is the home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Hwy 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.

For more information, telephone the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at www.episcopalnet.org