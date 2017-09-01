Two magic shows at Relics Restaurant

Sunday Sept. 10th, 2017 Optimystic Productions presents an amazing evening of magic, mystery and fun with Robert Ray and Robert Gray at Relics Restaurant! Two incredible magicians doing two unforgettable shows at 7 and 9 p.m. to bring a little enchantment into your life and the ones you love.

Robert Gray is a magician, entertainer, consultant, and teacher...you may have seen him clowning around Sedona somewhere. He has been a magician for over 25 years, has been a Buddhist monk, and has studied the psychological and shamanic aspects to the clown in multiple cultures. He is also an expert on transitional states and practices. He will amaze and astonish you not only with his skill as a magician, but also his talents of the mind & its amazing abilities.

Robert Ray is a magician, entertainer, and speaker. He has performed his magic for audiences around the country, and for private events all over Arizona. He loves performing magic and sometimes even teaches it to children, teens, and yes, even adults. He blends some of his magic with uplifting messages and through his performances tries to remind people of the magic that is not only around them every day, but that’s within them as well.

The first show at 7 p.m. called Magic Moments is designed to be a family experience for all ages. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. It’s an unforgettable show on stage blending magic, mind reading, misdirection, showmanship, and comedy.

The 2nd show at 9 p.m., Cocktails & Close-up Magic is a more intimate up close magic experience where it’s likely you’ll experience magic happening in your own hands! If you’ve ever wanted to be a part of the magic this is a good chance for that to happen if it is not past your bedtime.

Come join the fun at Relics Restaurant on Sunday, September 10th at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. For Magic Moments at 7 p.m. entrance is $10 per person with the purchase of a dinner entrée or $15 per person for show only. Reservations required if dinner is desired. For Cocktails & Close-up Magic at 9 p.m. entrance is $10 with the purchase of an alcoholic beverage or $15 without purchase. See you there!

For information or dinner reservations call: 928-282-1593. Relics Restaurant and Roadhouse is located at 3235 W. Hwy 89A in West Sedona.