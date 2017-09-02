Camp Verde students see ‘best eclipse in 99 years’

Ten Camp Verde High School students and two teachers/chaperones traveled to Idaho to see the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse. This video was shot by Camp Verde High School senior Preston Maynard.

CAMP VERDE – Five days, about 2,200 miles of driving, 40 hours on a short bus, six hours in traffic, $480 for gasoline, 14 loaves of bread, 10 students, two teachers … all for two minutes and six seconds of totality.

Priceless. Or as Camp Verde High School’s total eclipse chasers said, “totally worth it.”

Camp Verde High School teachers Matt Malloy and Lori Showers took 10 high school students to Idaho where they spent Aug. 21 viewing a total eclipse of the sun.

According to Camp Verde High School senior Celeena Johnson, the trip was “quite definitely one of the best experiences of my life.”

Phenomenal sight

Johnson said that “in simple terms,” the first day was “slightly dreadful.”

Due to an accident on I-17, Johnson recalled “driving in crammed bus, sitting in the wheel well, for hours on hours.”

Malloy, the trip’s organizer and the school’s resident astronomy instructor, said the accident was an “ominous sight.”

“Once the traffic broke, we went on unimpeded all the way to Bryce Canyon for lunch and a view like no other of a favorite National Park,” he said.

Possessing a way with words, Johnson said Bryce Canyon was a “phenomenal sight.”

“The scenery kept my gaze entranced the entire time,” she said.

Thanks to an educational fee waiver, the Bryce Canyon stop was free of charge. From there, the group’s next stop was Salt Lake City, where they gassed up, then ate before heading north for Boise, then a lake about 20 miles from where they would view the solar eclipse.

Preparation, planning, hoping

Two years of preparation, planning, hoping and information solicitation left Malloy with a home-away-from-home the school group could stay leading up to the eclipse.

“I began putting the word out asking if anyone had relatives in the zone of totality,” Malloy said. “There were some maybes, and lots of ‘sorry, but no.’ Until by luck one of my good friends said ‘sure, I know someone, and they have a house on a beautiful lake in Idaho.’ Jenny and Mike O’Callaghan of Camp Verde have a brother, Jay and his wife Cathy, who live in Boise.”

At 5 a.m. Aug. 21, everyone woke, then ate, then drove to 8,320-foot Snowbank Mountain where they arrived “hours before the eclipse,” Malloy says.

Good thing they left early, because the necessary road to the mountaintop was closed later that morning.

“Once at the top, I got to touch snow, hike down a bit, play in flowers that made me sneeze, and discover that different elevations affect breathing,” Johnson said.

Senior Marilyn Garcia, one of the group’s 10 students, said she “didn’t expect it to be so cold.”

And the temperature was even colder once the eclipse started – then as it reached totality.

“Most impressive was how the weather had changed,” Garcia said. “I heard the temperature would drop a couple of degrees. But I didn’t expect it to be so cold. That was the most memorable thing for me.”

The Camp Verde group brought two telescopes, as well as their cell phones to shoot photographs. A few others brought DSLR cameras, and one student recorded a video of the experience.

Anticlimactic ease

Malloy described an “anticlimactic ease out of eclipse,” as “it would take over an hour for the moon to move completely out of the way of the sun.”

“I saw some students peeking through the eclipse glasses periodically just to reassure themselves that they had actually witnessed this rare and awe inspiring event,” Malloy said. “I noticed one our students continued watching until the very end of the eclipse; no moment was to be lost.”

Senior Jeff Glass admitted to being “anxious” leading up to the eclipse.

“What if this isn’t as amazing as I had hoped,” he said. Then, it happened.

“It was literally breathtaking,” Glass said. It really puts into perspective how these celestial bodies work. It really blew my mind.”

You have to be there

According to Nic Bottcher, looking at eclipse photos or videos is just fine. “But that’s nothing to seeing it with your own eyes.”

“It was such a special thing to be there,” the Camp Verde High School senior said. “Being able to be there, experiencing everything, it getting cooler, the animals thinking it was night, you have to be there.”

To senior Ani Steinhardt, the total eclipse was “the coolest thing ever.”

“During totality when everything was dark, you could see the stars and Venus,” Steinhardt said. “It felt like it was 7 or 8 at night. It was ominous.”

Besides enjoying the “dark around you,” senior Will Webster said he “enjoyed watching Mr. Malloy freak out like a kid in the candy shop.”

From a scientific perspective, senior Jayson Fang found it “interesting to learn that the moon and the sun are at such the perfect distance that the moon can block the sun.”

The Camp Vere High School group drove home 16 hours the next day, as Malloy and Showers – his sister – shared time behind the wheel.

“She proved to be the lynchpin in the successful execution of this trip,” Malloy said. “Lori [also] kept the kids fed, and helped with the most difficult decisions regarding the comfort and safety of the students. Almost anyone else would not have been so ideally suited to this particular task.”

Exiting the bus, several students told Malloy “how much this trip had meant to them and how deeply they were touched by it. Yes, it was all truly and profoundly, worth it.”

