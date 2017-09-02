Elected officials to consider agreements that support Clark Memorial Library re-opening

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors and the Clarkdale Town Council will consider approval of agreements in September in order to support the re-opening of the Clark Memorial Library. Under the agreement, the Yavapai County Free Library District will operate the library and the Town of Clarkdale will provide the facility.

The Friends of Clark Memorial Library, a non-profit organization that incorporated in order to support Clarkdale’s library, is actively engaged to provide sustainable funding and volunteers for on-going library operations.

For more information, visit www.clarkmemoriallibrary.org.