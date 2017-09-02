Valley Academy board to consider counter-agreement with Mingus Union

COTTONWOOD – In July, Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with Camp Verde, Sedona Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts.

With Camp Verde’s vote of approval in kind on Aug. 8, and Sedona Oak Creek’s tentative Sept. 12 discussion and possible approval, all that would be left for complete partner-to-partner agreements to provide career and technical education programs.

Tuesday, Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education will discuss a counter-agreement of sorts, provided by Mingus Union.

Arizona Revised Statute 15-393 explains that a program such as V’ACTE – a joint technical education district, or JTED – can pay out a percentage of “course costs” as much as an agreed-upon percentage. This means that based on the IGA between V’ACTE and Camp Verde Unified, V’ACTE would pay out 70 percent of money spent on courses.

According to V’ACTE board president Frank Vander Horst, the agreement proposed by Mingus Union does not include the phrase “course costs,” which potentially could require the career and technical education program to pay Mingus a figure in excess of the agreed amount.

“In my opinion, what they have proposed doesn’t follow the statute,” Vander Horst said.

Vander Horst also said that he “wouldn’t sign an IGA that isn’t in agreement with the law.”

“That’s how I feel,” he said.

Though Valley Academy Superintendent Bob Weir does not get a vote, he did say that both sides are “moving in the right direction.”

“I believe we’ll get [an agreement] from Mingus,” Weir said. “We’ll eventually get one.”

At 4 p.m. Sept. 5, the Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education governing board will meet at its offices on 830 S. Main St., suite 2G, in Cottonwood.

A copy of the agenda will be made available no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting. The agenda can be found at www.boarddocs.com/az/cocsd/Board.nsf/vpublic?open. Call 928-634-7131 for more information.