Young child dies following fall from Midgley Bridge Trail

SEDONA – Saturday’s Midgley Bridge Trail fall victim has been identified as a 2-1/2-year-old child, according to a news release issued by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The news release states the child was with a family from Omaha, Nebraska. The family was vacationing in the Sedona area.

The release continues, “At approximately 2:01 p.m., Coconino County Sheriff’s deputies, Sedona Police Department, US Forest Service, and Sedona Fire District responded to Midgley Bridge for a report of a 2-1/2-year-old child that fell what was estimated 50-60 feet down a cliff along the Midgley Bridge Trail. Sedona Fire personnel rappelled down the cliff and found the child deceased.”

Upon arrival, Sedona Fire Battalion Chief Dave Cochrane located the victim on a ledge below the trail the child had fallen from, according to a Sedona Fire Dept. news release.

Chief Cochrane directed his firefighters to rappel the vertical rock face to establish rapid contact with the victim. After firefighters gained access, they determined the child was deceased.

The case remains under investigation by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Midgley Bridge is located on SR 89A just north of Sedona.