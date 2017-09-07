Cottonwood City Council Roundup

Airport Commission

Timothy Pebler was appointed and Bill Tinnin was reappointed as members to the Airport Commission. The terms of two current Airport Commission Members, Ron Krumm and Bill Tinnin, expired July 1.

Business Intelligence System

City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Cottonwood and the City of Phoenix regarding the use of the City of Phoenix’s municipal tax dashboards/Business Intelligence System.

The Arizona Department of Revenue (ADOR) collects and administers tax information for all cities and towns in Arizona. The reporting that is available from the ADOR website is cumbersome and not always easy to work with. The City of Phoenix has developed a “Business Intelligence System” that takes the data from the Arizona Department of Revenue and makes it easier to use through the use of dashboards. Phoenix is now offering to allow cities and towns access to this system for a minimal cost.

Tax Auditing Services

City Council approved the first one-year renewal of the contract for Transaction Privilege Tax Auditing Services with Don Zelechowski.

Non-profit agreements

After short discussion and clarification, City Council approved the two non-profit agreements with the Old Town Association and the Verde Valley Military Service Park. Council recently recommended approval of special event liquor licenses for both the Verde Valley Military Service Park and the Old Town Association for sale of spirituous liquor and other alcohol at TVR.

Verde Valley Military Service Park and City will receive revenue from the Riverfront Park location, meanwhile the Old Town Association and City will receive revenues from the two locations in Old Town.

Municipal Court reappointments

Paul Daniel Julien was reappointed to a two-year term starting Sept. 20, 2017 as a Pro Tempore City Magistrate for the Municipal Court, and that he continue to be reimbursed for mileage when he serves in the Municipal Court. Lynn Riordan was reappointed as an Associate Magistrate for a two year term, starting Sept. 5, 2017.



Auctioneering services

City Council approved the cooperative use of The City of Mesa contract (accessed through the Strategic Alliance of Volume Expenditures cooperative purchasing group) to provide the City of Cottonwood with auctioneering services to be used by the Property and Evidence Division of the Police Department. Council awarded the contract for the purchase of Auctioneering Services to Sierra Auction Management, Inc.

Dirt material removal

City Council approved the memorandum of understanding with Testan Properties L.L.C., G.M. Fratelli L.L.C., Mongini House 1 L.L.C and Happy Jack Lodge L.L.C. to have dirt material removed from the Cottonwood Airport.

Waiver of building permit fees

City Council voted in favor to waive the construction, building and fire permit fees for the Cottonwood Civic Center improvement project. The permit fees are estimated to be more than $8,000.



The Cottonwood Civic Center facility, which opened in 1939 as a community center, has received Federal, State and Yavapai County-supported grants, as well as City funding commitments for needed improvements and upgrades. The grant funding includes two CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) program grants in the amounts of $309,000 ($250,000 – Construction amount after design, engineering and administration costs) and $301,000 ($285,000), as well as City funding commitments of $135,000 for the air conditioning (HVAC) system and up to $165,000 for completion of the project as designed. The project architect has completed the construction plans and the general contractor has been selected. Building permits must be issued before related work can commence. Preliminary estimates for building permit fees are over $8,000 for the project.





CDBG grant funding allows up to 18 percent of funds to be used for certain administrative costs. For Cottonwood, the use of CDBG funds for administrative activities has typically been limited to NACOG administrative and technical assistance contracts, which are cost-effective uses. In general, for CDBG projects, Cottonwood has covered its own administration costs thereby allowing more of the grant funding to be applied to the public improvements. Waiver of permit fees for the Civic Center will provide more funding from the grants and City funds for the improvement of the facility.

USDA Rural Development grant

City Council approved a resolution that accepts the one-time USDA Rural Development grant in the amount of $75,000.00 that has been awarded to City of Cottonwood, and authorizing the City Manager Doug Bartosh to take any and all necessary actions to complete the award process and comply with the terms and conditions of the grant.

Since its inception in 2010, the Cottonwood Business Assistance Center (BAC) has provided business assistance to more than 800 different entrepreneurs/businesses. The BAC offers a variety of services - most free of charge - for business start-ups, and existing businesses.



“There has always been a high demand for business counseling services, and we have always struggled to meet that demand,” stated a staff report.

In April the Economic Development department submitted a grant application to USDA, requesting funds that would allow us to hire a full-time employee to deliver business counseling services in the BAC. The application was approved and a $75,000.00 grant was awarded to the City. There also are commitments for cash matches from partners (the City of Sedona, the Town of Camp Verde, and the Cottonwood Economic Development Council) in the amount of $15,000.00 ($5,000.00 each), for a total of $90,000.00 cash.

This project is slated to begin Oct. 1, 2017, and continue through Sept. 30, 2018. This is a one-time, non-continuing grant, but the department intends to apply for funds again through USDA, as well as other sources, to fund this project in future years.