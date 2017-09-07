Man under influence of LSD found naked in Prescott victim’s home

PRESCOTT – A Prescott man was arrested Sept. 3 after Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies found him naked and under the influence of LSD in a victim’s bedroom.

William Hanson, 18, of Prescott was arrested and booked in to the Camp Verde Detention Center on charges including possession of a dangerous drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing; and DUI with drugs. He has since been released on a $4,000 bond.

Just before 11 a.m. Sept. 2, YCSO deputies involved in a DUI special patrol were dispatched to the 2400 block of North Ewin Drive in Prescott. The call indicated a man was seen running from a vehicle abandoned in the middle of the street, according to a news release from YCSO.

Upon arrival, deputies found a blue 2004 Chevrolet truck in the roadway with the ignition keys still intact, the engine off, and the transmission in drive. An initial search of the area for the missing driver was unsuccessful. Inside the vehicle, deputies located several items of paraphernalia with marijuana residue along with a wallet belonging Hanson. Deputies contacted the registered owner of the vehicle by phone who explained that his son, Hanson, had been given permission to use the vehicle around 4 p.m., according to the release.

As the investigation continued, deputies were called to the 3000 block of Wisdom Way in Prescott, regarding a nude man who had entered a home and was now in the reporting party’s bedroom. This was approximately a quarter mile from the scene on Ewin Drive. Deputies arrived and found Hanson in the homeowner’s bedroom. He was nude, incoherent, and told deputies he had consumed LSD, according to YCSO. Due to his condition, medical personnel were called and Hanson was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center. The resident indicated Hanson apparently entered his home through an unlocked door and was discovered after banging noises were heard in the house, according to the release.



The following day, Sept. 3, deputies interviewed Hanson after he was released from the hospital. He admitted licking an LSD tab along with his female passenger while parked in an area near Granite Basin. Hanson could not recall any events following the ingestion, including the circumstances occurring after he abandoned the truck, according to YCSO.

Hanson was then arrested and booked. His female passenger, a minor, has since been located and admitted to ingesting acid with Hanson who was somehow able to drop her off near her home in Prescott. Charges against her will be submitted to juvenile authorities for review.