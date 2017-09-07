Mingus Union athlete of the week: Multi sport Junior Jones emerges as leader for Mingus volleyball

Although Mingus Union volleyball junior Lindsey Jones is new to varsity, she’s already a leader.

On Wednesday night, Jones helped lead the Marauders (1-2) to their first win of the season, 3-2 over Dysart. Previously Mingus Union had lost two matches, both in five sets and on the road.

Mingus Union head coach Chelsea Chavez said Jones has excelled this season despite being ill.

“She’s been doing really well,” Chavez said. “Right now she’s been struggling on cold for nine days, so to come out and play like she did (Wednesday) night was really awesome.”

Jones had the match-clinching kill against the Demons.

“I haven’t seen her stats yet but I know they’re going to be pretty good,” Chavez said. “She was aggressive when we needed her to be and that’s our focus. We’ve been struggling with hesitating when it’s tight games like (Wednesday) night and she wasn’t afraid, she kept hitting the ball and hitting the ball.”

Jones also plays basketball and softball for Mingus Union.

Chavez said she has handled the move to varsity “tremendously.”

“She’s a leader on the court, off the court,” Chavez said. “She’s not one of our captains but she’s definitely a leader and I love seeing multiple leaderships on the team that’s not just our captains and she’s definitely one of them.”

VVN: How’s the team been doing so far do you think?

Jones: I think that we have a lot of talent and we just need to break through. Like there’s a line that we needed to cross. We’ve had trouble in past seasons but I think this year we’re gonna do it. I think we’re going to cross over that line and I think we have no fear this season.

VVN: How big was it to get that win (Wednesday) night?

Jones: It was amazing, one of my teammates said after the game that she’s never had happy tears and she almost had at that moment and it was crazy.

VVN: How much of a boost do you think the crowd was, to be at home finally?

Jones: I think that was really, really key like that last game when they started cheering, that was really, really helpful. It just brought a lot of momentum to the team.

VVN: How’s the season gone for you personally?

Jones: The season’s been really, really good for me personally, I really have a lot of confidence in my team this year.

VVN: How’s your junior year been, is it a lot different for you?

Jones: It’s a little bit different because I was on JV last year but varsity is a whole nother level and it’s a lot to take in.

VVN: What’s your favorite part about playing volleyball?

Jones: I think just being with my team, like in general all of them have a special thing to offer the team. They’re awesome, they’re just amazing.

VVN: What kinds of things are you into off the court, outside of volleyball?

Jones: I play volleyball, basketball and softball and swim in the summer.

VVN: What’s your favorite sport?

Jones: Volleyball, all the way.

VVN: How’s school been going for you?

Jones: Good.

VVN: Finally, have you thought about what you want to do after high school?

Jones: Yeah, I want to go into the medical field and I think I want to be a trauma surgeon, possibly like the military.