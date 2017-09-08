Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Sept. 8, 2017

Yesterday’s image was of the eagle soaring overhead and tonight is the view he would have if soaring the gap between Long Canyon and Oak Creek Canyon.

I took this shot this morning and with all the smoke in the air it is about the only type of shot I could get that wasn’t heavily hazed out. I was about 7500’ and the left side of the image is the north side of Wilson Mountain where it breaks off to form the gap before the rim of the Colorado Plateau. A very cool and wild area … looking pretty much straight down, like a convergence of everything happening.

Anyhow, I liked it and hope you do too … a bonus shot going into the weekend. Back Monday, have fun, be safe and enjoy each moment you are granted.

Cheers

Ted

...I yield myself to the thousand enchantments of sky and field and wood,

and play again like a child on the soft green of the earth.

Max Ehrmann