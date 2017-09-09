Congressman O”Halleran to address Democrats of the Red Rocks Sept. 21

United States Congressman Tom O’Halleran will be the guest speaker at the Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) breakfast meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, 8 a.m., at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant.



Congressman O’Halleran will discuss recent national events and their impact on Arizona.



Congressman O’Halleran is serving his first term in Congress. He serves on the Agriculture Committee and on the Armed Services Committee and is a member of the Native American, Law Enforcement, and Labor and Working Families Caucuses.



He is also active on the Bipartisan Task Force to End Sexual Violence and the Bipartisan Heroin Task Force.



Prior to being elected to represent Arizona’s Congressional District 1, which encompasses eastern Arizona from Tucson in the south all the way north to the Utah border, he served three consecutive terms in the Arizona House of Representatives and one term in the Senate.

Congressman O’Halleran lived in Chicago before moving to Yavapai County.



He served with the Chicago Police Department from 1966 to 1979, and then became a member of the Chicago Board of Trade, operating his own futures trading business.

DORR is presenting Congressman O’Halleran as part of its critical issues breakfast series held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents a different issue at each. All breakfasts are open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover the cost of breakfast.

Other upcoming DORR events include an October 8 concert: The Great American Songbook, a collection of standards from the 30s, 40s and 50s, performed by Susannah Martin, Steve Sandner, and Patrick Ki.



The concert will take place at the Hub, Posse Grounds Park, beginning at 4:30 p.m.



Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 at the door.



For more information on either event, please visit: www.sedonadorr.org