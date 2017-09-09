Farmer+Chef Connection moves from Camp Verde to Clarkdale

The Farmer+Chef Connection, an event coming to Northern Arizona for the first time in Sept. 11, has changed its location from Camp Verde to Clarkdale at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse. Unanticipated construction at the Cliff Castle Casino prevented the event from being hosted at the venue. The Farmer+Chef Connection is an expo-style event that has previously been hosted in other parts of Arizona.

“We understand how these issues can arise and hope that all continues to go well for the next phase of development at the Cliff Castle Casino,” said Natalie Morris, Director of Foods Initiatives for the Local First Arizona Foundation. “We are grateful to the Town of Clarkdale for stepping in so quickly, allowing us to keep the event in the Verde Valley for this year.”

Local food producers prepared to transact for wholesale can meet local restaurants, hotels, grocery stores, and other business from across the state. The event will also have what is called a Suppliers’ Marketplace, a vendor fair featuring Arizona products.

“The goal is to highlight farmers’ goods to buyers across the Verde Valley,” said Morris.

The Clarkdale Lodge will be offering a 25 percent discount for event attendees.

Based on previous Farmer+Chef Connection events, the event organizers expect to attract hundreds. Tickets are $20 a person for an all-day pass and vendor packages are $100.

A press release states the event “is best suited for Arizona farmers and food and beverage producers prepared to transact at a wholesale level; chefs, restaurant owners, and management; hotels and catering businesses; hospitals, senior and human service institutions, health and wellness centers; education and government food service procurement purchasers; managers for grocery stores and markets; and any entrepreneur, food service professional, or member of the public that is dedicated to building a better community, environment and economy through local food supply chains.”