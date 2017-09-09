Letter: Wise decision by Cottonwood; dubious judgment at Mingus Union

Editor:

A great big kudos to Police Chief Gesell, Doug Bartosh, Rudy Rodriquez, and the City Council for digging deep and restoring the two vacated police positions. And, very exciting that two, experienced, qualified officers have applied for those positions.

There is no more important obligation of City government than to provide police and fire protection services to its citizens.

Cottonwood is doing a great job in providing safety to us all.

Also, kudos to Jerry Brown on his excellent commentary on the school district consolidation. It is long past time for these two districts to consolidate. A raspberry to Mingus Union for stalling the process.

My wife, Barbara(Sexton), helped lead a student drive to consolidate the Cottonwood and Clarkdale High Schools into Mingus Union in 1958, and was in the first graduating class in 1959. And, here we are 59 years later still trying to consolidate the elementary schools and Mingus into a much more efficient operation, and one providing our kids an integrated, corridinated, and better education.

Keep up the good work Jerry, Andy, and committee.

Bob Williams

Cottonwood