Patriot Day events plans throughout Verde Valley area

VERDE VALLEY – “Ask any firefighter what the number 343 means to them and the conversation will immediately turn to September 11, 2001,” said Fire Chief Kris Kazian in a news release.

Of the 2977 people that were killed in the terrorist attacks 343 of them were firefighters and another 71 were police officers. Not only did America change that day, said Kazian, but so did the fire service.

On Monday, Sept. 11 at 9:11 a.m. Sedona Fire District will host a 9/11 memorial ceremony. The setting for the ceremony will be at the new 9/11 Memorial Plaza in front of Fire Station 6. The Memorial Plaza contains a steel girder from one of the Twin Towers and is a stunning tribute to those we lost in the attacks.

“To have a piece of the 3,000lb piece of the World Trade Center right here in Sedona brings it all home. The world collectively wept that day and in our community we have a significant piece of our country’s history. We can truly say that “We Will Never Forget” said Fire Chief Kris Kazian.

Sedona Police Chief David McGill said “September 11 started out like any other day in the lives of those 71 officers and 343 firefighters, but ended in a way they never expected. 9/11 is a reminder that first responders across this country place themselves in harm’s way every day to keep the public safe, and they do this willingly and honorably. This somber day is a time to reflect on the many sacrifices made by our public servants.”

The ceremony will include the presentation of colors by the Sedona Verde Valley Firefighters Charity Honor Guard, and brief comments by Fire Chief Kazian and Police Chief McGill.

Fire Station 6 is located at 2675 SR 179.

Verde Valley Fire District Stations

The Verde Valley Fire District will be honoring those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. This event will be at the following locations:

Station 31 – 2700 E. Godard Rd. at SR 260

Station 32 – 1120 Page Springs Rd. at Cornville Rd.

Station 36 – 895 1st South St. (Clarkdale)

Join firefighters for a moment of silence at one of these fire stations on Monday, Sept. 11, at 6:45 a.m. All are welcome.

Other happenings for Patriot Day

VFW Post 7400, located at 705 E Aspen St in Cottonwood, will have flag-raising at 11 a.m., and the American Legion Post 93 will host an event at the Ramada in Camp Verde at 11 a.m.