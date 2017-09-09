Sedona’s P.E.O. Chapter DO provides financial fuel for Cottonwood student’s nursing education

P.E.O. Chapter DO in Sedona recently awarded $2600 to Candace Budd of Cottonwood to continue her nursing studies.

P.E.O. is a philanthropic education organization that awards grants to women whose education has been interrupted, to help them return to school, earn a degree, and enter a career.

Candace came to the attention of Chapter DO through Jane Ann Thomsen, daughter of DO’s first president, Marjorie Johnson. Candace had cared for Marjorie Johnson through the last stages of Altzheimer’s, and Jane Ann was impressed with the quality of her mother’s care. This award is especially fitting because, as a P.E.O., Marjorie Johnson worked diligently to benefit young women through the organization’s philanthropy.