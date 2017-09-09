Senior Action Day gives community members chance for dialogue

SEDONA -- Older adults and their advocates are invited to join members of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging, State Legislators and local officials at Senior Action Day being held on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Sedona Community Center located at 2615 Melody Lane at the corner of Melody Lane and Harmony Drive in Sedona.

The afternoon event, sponsored by the Advisory Council on Aging, will take place from 1-3 p.m.

The event offers an opportunity for older adults to engage in a dialogue with the council, legislators, and local leadership on issues of importance to them. Information collected by the council is used to help develop priorities and is shared with state agencies for planning purposes.

Established by state law in 1980, the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging is a statewide body of fifteen members appointed by the Governor to serve three-year terms. The council’s purpose is to advise the Governor, Legislature and all State Departments on all matters and issues relating to aging, including the administration of the State Plan on Aging.



The council’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for older Arizonans. The council works with local communities, private enterprises and older adults across Arizona to fulfill its purpose and accomplish its mission.



The council monitors and develops programs and policies that affect older adults but does not provide direct services.

For more information about the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging and Senior Action Days, email gaca@az.gov or call (602) 542-4710.