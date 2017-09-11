House-sitting family friend accused of stealing $15K in valuables

CORNVILLE – In May, a Cornville woman returned to her home to find it in shambles with $15,000 of valuables missing.

She had permitted a family acquaintance, 34-year-old Jeremey Smith from Sedona, to stay at her residence in the 500 block of Camino De Ecanto, while she relocated out of the country for a period of time in October 2016, according to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

In January, while the victim was still away, she learned of problems Smith was causing in the neighborhood and he was told to leave. On Jan. 10, deputies were called to the home regarding a trespassing complaint. Deputies found Smith at the home, trespassing, and the investigation led to his arrest for drug possession and court ordered violations, according to the news release.

In May, the victim returned to her home and discovered several valuable coins, jewelry and a watch had been stolen, according to the release. The total value of these items exceeded $15,000 and a theft report was filed.

A YCSO detective was assigned to assist with the investigation and began checking pawned property records for Smith. After an extensive search, the detective located three pawn records identifying Smith that took place at locations in Phoenix and one in Cottonwood. The detective verified as least two of the transactions involved property stolen from the victim’s home during the time she was away, according to the release.

In June, the detective went to the Maricopa County Jail to speak with Smith where he was in-custody on unrelated charges. Smith declined to discuss the case.

On Sept. 7, Smith was extradited to the Camp Verde Detention Center on an unrelated warrant. Smith was offered a chance to discuss his role in these thefts, but again declined, according to YCSO. Smith was booked on charges including theft, deface/damage property, and trafficking in stolen property. He remains in-custody on a $25,000 bond.

The investigation remains active.