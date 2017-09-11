New music this week

Ringo Starr – Give More Love

UMe Records

Give More Love, Ringo’s 19th studio album features all new recordings with special guests Paul McCartney, Peter Frampton, Joe Walsh, Don Was, Richard Marx, Steve Lukather and more, plus new renditions of previously released tracks like ‘Photograph’ and ‘You Can’t Fight Lightning.’

Tracks include: We’re On The Road Again, Laughable, Show Me The Way, Speed Of Sound, Standing Still, King Of The Kingdom, So Wrong For So Long.

Deer Tick – Deer Tick Vol. 1

PTKF Records

It’s been four years since Deer Tick released their last album, 2013’s Negativity. Here, the band will release two albums on the same day.

Deer Tick, Vol. 1 will highlight the Rhode Island outfit’s acoustic folk rock side, harkening back to where they started on albums like their War Elephant debut. The album will include tracks led by guitarist Ian O’Neil (“Hope is Big”) and drummer Dennis Ryan (“Me and My Man”).

Tracks include: Sea of Clouds, Card House, Doomed from the Start, Hope is Big, Only Love, Cocktail, Me and My Man, End of the World, Limp Right Back, Rejection.

Deer Tick – Deer Tick Vol. 2

PTKF Records

It’s been four years since Deer Tick released their last album, 2013’s Negativity. Here, the band will release two albums on the same day.

Deer Tick, Vol. 2 will focus on more garage rock and punk sounds, with the band referencing their beloved The Replacements as a major influence. Once again highlighting their dynamic range, McCauley, O’Neil, and Ryan trade verses on closing track “Mr. Nothing Gets Worse.”

Tracks include: Don’t Hurt, Jumpstarting, Look How Clean I Am, It’s a Whale, Tiny Fortunes, Sloppy, Wants/Needs, S.M.F., Pulse, Mr. Nothing Gets Worse.

Foo Fighters – Concrete and Gold

RCA Records

Concrete and Gold was written and performed by Foo Fighters, produced by Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters, and mixed by Darrell Thorp.

“I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever. To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement … Motorhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper … or something like that.” So speaks Dave Grohl.

Tracks include: God Looked Around, Dead Thumb King, Spider, Snaker and Little Sun, Lucifer and the Fallen Angels, In Times of Cold.