Sedona Hub to host Ken Koshio Taiko Workshops ‘Finding Your Own Rhythm’

The Hub is thrilled to announce that Ken Koshio is bringing a series of four taiko drumming workshops to Sedona beginning Sept 16, continuing with Oct 14, Nov 11 and December 16th. Since ancient times, Taiko rhythms set the heartbeat in motion, expressing the melodies and pulse of mother earth and Koshio is a master performer and teacher.

If You Go ... • Where: The Sedona Hub (525B Posse Ground Road) • What: Taiko Drumming Workshop • When: Saturdays, 1-3: Sept 16, Oct 14, Nov 11 and December 16th. • Fee: Workshop $25 per class or $80 for all 4 • More info: Please make reservations at www.kenkoshio.com..., email info@kenkoshio.com or call 480-747-5878

This series of Taiko Saturday afternoon workshops (1-3) focuses on the basics of playing Taiko under the theme of ‘finding your own rhythm” allowing students to begin wherever they are and grow from there. Each class is $25 or you can take the special package rate of $80 for all four in advance. To make your reservation go to www.kenkoshio.com/workshops, email info@kenkoshio.com or call 480-747-5878.

Taiko drumming is more than just the drum it includes knowing something of the history of taiko, as well as fundamental stance, rhythms, and technique, the principle ideas on taiko.

Exploring your own sound and listening to your heartbeats, your afternoon workshop will culminate in a group ‘performance’.

Ken Koshio is a world-class Japanese Taiko drummer. Taiko is a Japanese style of percussion, which combines music, movement and spirit. Ken pushes the boundaries of Taiko through various collaborations, creating a totally authentic and unique style of music. His productions are amazing and powerful for performers and audience alike.

Ken’s musical destiny began in Nagoya, Japan. Influenced and inspired by rock music during his formative years he sang and played guitar. At the age of 28, Ken migrated to the United States to pursue his dream to develop his voice and instrumentation in a broad musical setting.

In 2004, Ken settled in Phoenix and began playing Japanese music. It was here he explored the spiritual origins of his Japanese heritage and began blending those roots with his love for American blues, folk, and rock music. This passion heavily influenced his musical compilations and as a result, Ken Koshio is a truly unique performing artist.

Winner of Music Artist, Mayor’s Arts Awards 2015, Ken continues to perform throughout Japan annually. He has also played to sold out audiences in Sedona, Cottonwood and Scottsdale as well as his home base in Phoenix.

Taiko Drumming echoes with a sound that could only come from soulful and powerful spirits, resonating with your heartbeat, connecting people across cultures and to our planet. The drum’s vibrations can be both stress-relieving and invigorating.

Ken brings all of the drums and guides you through an energizing workout for your body and soul. Whether you have attended a class before or this is your first time, the experience of playing taiko will empower and soothe you. A great gift to yourself or someone else, share the joy of playing Taiko at Sedona Hub beginning September 16, 1-3 pm at the Hub. No taiko experience is necessary only a willingness to play.