SR 89A crash results in injuries, traffic delays

SEDONA – Traffic was clogged on southbound SR 89A Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision south of Sedona near Dry Creek Bridge.

The collision involved a Ford Fusion sedan and an SUV with front-end damage, said Bart Graves, media specialist for Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred at 2:18 p.m. at milepost 366. On scene was Sedona Fire, Sedona Police, and DPS.

There were minor injuries, according to DPS.

“The road was completely blocked for a while but is now open,” said Graves.

One patient was loaded into an ambulance, and Sedona Fire treated others on scene.