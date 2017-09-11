Thunder Valley Rally to roar into Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD – The Sept. 15-16 Thunder Valley Rally will be divided between Old Town Cottonwood and Riverfront Park, with nighttime concerts designated for the latter.

What’s new this year

• Venues: They will be dispersed between Old Town and Riverfront Park. Old Town will feature two solo-artist stages; one in the Tavern Grill parking lot and the other at the Old Town Jail lot. The Law Tigers Main Stage is featured at the Freedom Bird Park at Riverfront Park.

• Camping: Camping was opened up to attendees at the Freedom Bird Park. Early birds can begin arriving on Wednesday.

• Entertainment: Blue Oyster Cult and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band headline. Kenny Wayne Shepherd’s album release is set for the Friday evening performance. Mingus Union High School Honors Choir and the VFW will perform.

• Attractions: New attractions this year include MMA’s People Games, Free Style Motocross, and more.

A Little Biker presentation will be held Sept. 14 at the Flip City parking lot, with riders arriving at 10:45 a.m. There will be motorcycles and speakers, along with coloring books to aid motorcycle safety and awareness. There also will be photo opportunities for the kids.

• Vendors: Added space means added vendors. Since the park pays tribute to the armed services, there will be many military-themed vendors as well.

The Verde Valley Military Service Park will have a booth at Riverfront Park during the Thunder Valley Rally event. The booth will have Inscription Application forms, as well as the new Phase 3 Challenge Coins. Phases 1 and 2 will be available as well. All individual coins are $20 each, while a package deal of all three coins with the same number will go for $50. For more information about the Verde Valley Military Service Park, visit www.verdevalleymilitaryservicepark.com.

• Childcare: Flip City Gym is hosting 2017 Parents Night Out Sept. 15 5:30 p.m. to midnight and Sept. 16 2 p.m. to midnight. Childcare is provided for ages three and up for $5 an hour. The price is half off for members, and 25 percent off for families of three. Pizza, snacks, and drinks will be for sale in the snack bar. Flip City Gym is located 614 S. Airport Rd. in Cottonwood. For more information, visit www.flipcitygym.org.

• Cost: $10 for a weekend pass.

For more information, visit thundervalleyrallyaz.com/.

TVR Entertainment Schedule

Friday, Sept. 15 Old Town Stage 1

1 p.m.: Doors Open in Old Town

1-2 p.m.: (Set 1) Don Whitcher

3-4 p.m.: (Set 3) Don Whitcher

Old Town Stage 2

2-3 p.m.: (Set 2)

Law Tiger’s Main Stage

4-5:30 p.m.: (Set I) Supernatural Santana Tribute

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Set Change (Announcements/Dirt Bike Jumps)

6:30-8 p.m.: (Set II) Whiskey Rodeo

8-9:30 p.m.: Set Change (Law Tigers Swap/Dirt Bike Jumps/MUHS Band/Choir National

Anthem/Announcements/ Guitar Auctions/Awards/Law Tigers Swag)

9:30-11 p.m.: (Set III) Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

11 p.m.: Show ends promptly at 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16 Old Town Stage 1

10 a.m. Doors Open in Old Town

10-11 a.m.: (SET 1) Dave Joslin

1-2 p.m.: (Set 2) Dave Joslin

Old Town Stage 2

12-1 p.m. (Set 2) Dog of the Moon

3-4 p.m.: (Set 3) Dog of the Moon

Law Tiger’s Main Stage

2-3:30 p.m.: (Set I) The Mods

4-5:30 p.m.: (Set I) Mr. Skynyrd

5:30-6:30 p.m.: Set Change (Announcements/Dirt Bike Jumps)

6:30-8 p.m.: (Set II) Mogollon

8-9:30 p.m.: Set Change (Law Tigers Swap/Dirt Bike Jumps/MUHS Band/Choir National

Anthem/Announcements/ Guitar Auctions/Awards/Law Tigers Swag/Miss TVR/Poker Run Prize Money/)

9:30-11 p.m.: (Set III) Blue Oyster Cult

11 p.m.: Show ends promptly at 11 p.m.