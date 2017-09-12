American Legion hosts Patriot Day ceremony

Dr. Ronald Wright of American Legion Post 93 plays Taps during the Legion’s Patriot Day remembrance Monday at the Camp Verde Ramada on Hollamon Street. Photo by Bill Helm

2017 Patriot Day Remembrance

Monday, American Legion Post 93 Camp Verde held its annual Patriot Day ceremony to remember the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The remembrance, held at the Camp Verde Ramada on Hollamon Street, included various presentations by the Legion, including the Striking of the Four Fives, Posting and Retrieval of the Colors, Rifle Salute, as well as remarks by Legion Commander Stewart Phelan, as well as Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German, Det. Sgt. Stephen Butler of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Fire Chief Terry Keller of the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, Legion Auxiliary Unit President Karen Mealey, Sons of the Legion Squadron Chaplain Kelly Hollamon and Legion Auxiliary Chaplain Gayleen Kelsey. “Therefore, while it is certainly fitting and absolutely appropriate to honor the fallen of Sept. 11, 2001, lest we never forget on this day, let me challenge all of us present here today and the rest of our fellow Americans to pledge ourselves to alter our lives by putting aside our petty differences of politics or political affiliation; of skin color, ethnicity or race; or of professional or social class. Instead, let us dedicate ourselves to truly demonstrate what it means to be an American and be patriotic by working together to solve the vexing issues that plague us – whether it is the recovery from a hurricane, or defeating Islamic terrorism, or eradicating poverty and hunger from this great nation, or here locally,” Keller told the attendees. (Photo by Bill Helm)