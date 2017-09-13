Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: Sept. 13, 2017

Green ... the color of life and summer … coupled with the mystical beauty that is Watson Lake.

I am totally enamored with this lake and can and do spend hours examining the beauty of the formations which are unique to the lake. In addition to being able to silently approach wildlife, the electric motor has some very low settings where the propeller rotates just enough to give you steerage and not disturb the surface of the lake. Not sure exactly where we were when I took this shot, but I love it and although the 100/400 lens is not exactly a landscape lens it does allow me to zoom in on special features along the shore … I think this shot is part of the shore on one of the multiple islands in the lake and accessible only by boat. The lake is truly unlike any I have been on before … constantly changing and always mesmerizing.

Today was a good day … expect tomorrow will be also … my choice and your choice for your day.

Cheers

Ted

I am the dawn, the whisper of winds, the perfume of morning.

The passing night fondled me, hovering close to me, softly, silently.

The breaking day builds the spirit temple of my joy, I abandon myself!

I see all as one, and nothing repels me, as this new day climbs noiselessly out of the valley of the night.

Peace lies over the world and over the world of my soul.

Max Ehrmann