Mingus Union athlete of the week: Senior Grasso excels for Mingus Union in the pool and out of it

Mingus Union senior swimmer Emily Grasso leads in and out of the pool.

Last week Grasso set a personal record in the 50 Freestyle and as a member of the 200 Freestyle relay.

“Emily has been doing fantastic,” said Mingus head coach Gretchen Wesbrock. “She had some tremendous time drops at this last meet in her Backstroke, which I think is where our focus is this season. She was also on our 4x50 Freestyle relay that swam the fastest that relay has swam.”

Grasso is a fixture on the honor roll, a member of NHS and student body vice president.

“Not only is a she a great hard worker, she’s an incredible student, she has an extremely positive presence amongst her peers, she is extremely kind and gracious with others,” Wesbrock said. “So to me she is so well deserving of athlete of the week because it’s not just about her in the pool, it’s about her as a human being and a Mingus Marauder. She represents our school tremendously well.”

Wesbrock said Grasso’s self confidence has grown after feeling like she couldn’t swim with the top swimmers as a freshman, she now feels like she’s on par with the other elites.

“That’s been something that’s been fun to watch,” Wesbrock said.

VVN: How’s the season been going for you?

Grasso: The season’s been really great, I’m seeing a lot of improvement just in the few weeks we’ve had and I think it’s like the best start I’ve had for a season in high school.

VVN: How were those last couple meets for you last week?

Grasso: I’ve dropped time at both meets. I dropped three seconds in my 100 Backstroke on Saturday at the Wolves Classic and I dropped a second I think in my 50 Free at the Thursday meet at Saguaro.

VVN: What events do you swim now?

Grasso: I mostly swim the 50 Free, the 100 Back, sometimes the 100 Free and then 200 Free relay, the 200 medley relay and the 400 Free relay.

VVN: What’s the 50 Free like? Is it fun to be going so fast?

Grasso: Yeah I like that one a lot because it’s just an all out sprint, you go as fast as you can. It’s hard to time every time on that one because it’s so fast but it’s fun to see that time drop when you do.

VVN: What’s your favorite stroke?

Grasso: Backstroke and Freestyle, but mostly Backstroke (laughs).

VVN: How come?

Grasso: Because I guess I never really knew that I would be good at it but then when I tried it and started doing it and seeing the time drops it was fun and it’s just different (laughs).

VVN: What other events have you done during your career?

Grasso: When I was younger we always swam all the events, like during Clippers season but now in high school I’ve mostly done Freestyle and Backstroke.

VVN: Is there any events that you really miss, that would be cool to do but is kinda hard to fit into your schedule?

Grasso: I don’t know, I’m really bad at Breaststroke (laughs) and Butterfly, so...I mean it would kinda cool to try and do something like the 200 Free but I’m more into the sprinting.

VVN: What things are you into outside of sports?

Grasso: I’m really involved in school, grades are really important to me and academics but I also do other clubs like National Honor Society and I’m in student council, I’m the student body vice president this year and I just like hanging out with friends (laughs).

VVN: Is it hard balancing those with swimming?

Grasso: Sometimes, but I think it’s just good to have a good balance with everything but it can be hard sometimes with homework and stuff like that.

VVN: How’s school going this year?

Grasso: It’s going really good. I’m in some college classes at high school and they’re going good, preparing for college.

VVN: Do you know where you’re going to go? What kinds of schools are you thinking about?

Grasso: I know I’m going to go to a university after high school. I’m not sure yet. Right now it looks like possibly University of Arizona to do something in the medical field but I’m not positive.

