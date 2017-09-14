New year, new class for VerdeValley Leadership

Momentum for developing area leaders continues to build as the two-day kickoff retreat for Verde Valley Leadership Class XII was held this past Friday and Saturday, September 8th and 9th, at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse in Clarkdale.

Friday morning opened with welcoming comments and encouragement from this year’s VVL Board President, Tammy Yoakum, to this year’s incoming class, the VVL Board, an invited guest participant from the Flagstaff area, and the Filardo Group.

Class XII, comprised of 11 individuals from diverse educational and professional backgrounds were chosen from a select group of applicants residing throughout the Verde Valley-Sedona and Prescott regions. They began the day’s ‘basic training’ by participating in activities designed to promote greater self-awareness and discovery. This interactive training kept participants engaged in a positive, energetic learning environment where ideas and observations were shared. Participants examined information reflecting current best practices in leadership development and investigated possible long-held assumptions that might inhibit personal and professional growth in leadership.



They then participated in a variety of self-reflection and group collaboration activities designed to improve one’s ability to effectively communicate his/her core values, and to increase awareness of leadership in group dynamics.



Because recent developmental research and findings in the area of emotional intelligence has validated its significance as a critical component of high achieving leaders, class participants were also given an opportunity to study and analyze a variety of behaviors displayed by leaders and the effect these behaviors have on organizational cultures.

Upon completion of the retreat, the rest of the 2017-18 VVL program consists of a Presentation Skills course, field trips, shadowing a selected leader for a day, and ‘issue’ days where class participants solicit expertise from leaders in education, criminal justice, economic development and other disciplines exploring local, state, and regional topics of importance.

Anyone interested in learning more about Verde Valley Leadership or applying for next year’s program, please contact President-elect Marlayne Hatler at info@vvleadership.org, or visit the organization’s website at www.vvleadership.org.