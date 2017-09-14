Obituary: Diana Kay Morris Coates

Diana Kay Morris Coates, 73, of Bisbee, AZ, and a graduate of Camp Verde High School, peacefully passed away September 6, at her daughter’s home in Benning, CO.



She was predeceased by her husband Willie, and parents Cecil and Virginia Morris of Camp Verde.



She is survived by her 4 children: Brian Wingfield (Li) of Aurora, IL, Pamela Zorn (Ron) of Benning, CO, Heather Monacchio (Dom) of Scottsdale, AZ, and Matthew Rainey (Annabelle) of Kennewick, WA. She is also survived by her 3 sisters: Alice Harvel (Jim) of Flagstaff, and Sydney Whitehead and Andrea Timmer (John) of Camp Verde. Kay has 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



Private services were held in Bisbee, AZ.

