Pittman pacing Camp Verde runners in early season races

With a pair of sub-20-minute 5K performances in his debut cross country season as a sophomore, Camp Verde’s Dominic Pittman showed great promise for the future of the Cowboys cross country program.

So far this season, now a junior, Pittman is ahead of the times he ran at the same point of the season a year ago. Better yet, he has a teammate who is pressuring him to run even faster.

Camp Verde opened its cross country season in blistering 105-degree heat at “Scottsdale’s” Cross Country meet hosted by both Scottsdale Prep and Scottsdale Christian Invitational at the Cap Basin Sports Complex on August 30.

“Temperature at start time was 105 degrees, said CV coach Mike O’Callaghan. The plan was to go out easy and run relaxed. As the race progressed the athletes were to move up as they felt best. Due to the high temperature the overall goal was to have a safe run and get the first meet nerves over. Everyone came out in good condition and was glad to get competition started. The two water stops provided great relief as the runners went by and drank or poured cold water on themselves.”

Pittman lead the way for Camp Verde with a 32nd-place finish in 21:54 with teammates Sy Hanson finishing 53rd in 23:40 and Logan Pratt 66th in 25:22.

“Dominic and Logan both ran faster than last year at this meet,” said Coach O’Callaghan. “It is a good indication they are ahead of 2016’s pace and look to continue that improvement throughout the season.”

In the girls division, Camp Verde’s Hope Ontiveros finished 43rd of 65 runners in 33:09. “This was Hope’s first meet ever and she was very nervous about the race. She went out slowly as planned and maintained a consistent pace,” said O’Callaghan.

September 6th saw the team at the Payson Invitational.

“It was run in mid 80-degree temperatures, and the kids agreed it felt so much better than Scottsdale. The course was flat and fast, with the largest attendance ever at the meet. 201 boys lined up at the start,” said O’Callaghan.

Pittman again led the way for Camp Verde, finishing 89th in 22:12. Hanson finished 108th in 22:52 and Pratt was 150th in 25:03.

“Again, both Dominic and Logan ran faster than last year. Sy stepped up his effort to finish within 40 seconds of Dominic,” said O’Callaghan.

Dominic and Logan continue to benefit from working with each other in practice and in racing.

Wednesday, Sept. 13, had the team at the Horizon Honors Invitational run at Pecos Park in Phoenix.

Again, Pittman paced the Camp Verde team and again ran faster than he did a year ago on the same course, finishing 23rd in 21:34 (30 seconds faster than last year). Hanson was 26th in 21:40

“Sy ran extremely well during the second mile, said O’Callaghan. “He was running right with Dominic, then fell back. He had a strong finish and was able to close the gap between the two of them.”

Pratt was 57th in 24:59. “Logan was almost two minutes faster this year in more strenuous conditions than last year. He has made great strides in his running over the last two seasons, said O’Callaghan.

The Camp Verde runners will next line up in Apache Junction next Wednesday, September 20. Race time is 5 p.m.