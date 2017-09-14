Sedona’s Wesselhoff joins state Tourism Advisory Council

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has selected Jennifer Wesselhoff, the president and CEO of the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, as the newest member of the state’s Tourism Advisory Council.
The Tourism Advisory Council advises the director of the Arizona Office of Tourism on the establishment of policies and programs related to tourism promotion in the state. The council consists of 15 members, all of whom are appointed by the governor for terms of five years.
The council’s members hail from the tourism community as well as the general public, and include representatives from the hotel, restaurant, transportation and recreation industries.
In her role at the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, Wesselhoff oversees Chamber of Commerce advocacy and business-development efforts, as well as all aspects of tourism marketing and management for the city, including the visitor center and product development.
Wesselhoff is the chairman of the board of directors for the Verde Valley Regional Economic Organization. She is also the past president of Destination Marketing Association West, a professional-development group consisting of more than 140 destination marketing organizations across the western United States. She currently sits on the board of DMA West’s Educational and Research Foundation.
Wesselhoff co-developed the Verde Valley Tourism Council and Scottsdale-Sedona Alliance, and spearheaded the launch of the National Geographic Sustainable Tourism project for the region. She is also a certified film commissioner with the Association of Film Commissioners International.
Arizona’s Tourism Advisory Council includes at least one member from six geographical planning areas within the state. Wesselhoff represents the Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai planning area.
Other new appointees to the Tourism Advisory Council are Jeff Meyer, president of the Cactus League Baseball Association; Deborah Ostreicher, assistant director at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport; and Lorraine Zomok, manager of Visit Glendale.
