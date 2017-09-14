Sports shorts: 2017 to be Souers’ last at NAU

On Monday North Arizona announced that this season will be NAU football head coach Jerome Souers’ last in charge of the Lumberjacks.

This season is Souers’ 20th as NAU head coach. He holds the Big Sky records for overall wins (112), conference wins (76) and years as head coach.

According to the school, the announcement was made “to ensure that Coach Souers’ leadership and service to NAU and student-athletes can be celebrated throughout the remainder of the season.”

The Lumberjacks (0-2) opened the season with a 62-24 loss at Arizona and 38-20 home defeat to Western Illinois.

“Rather than wait until the end of the season, we want to celebrate Jerome’s 20 years of service with NAU. We want our university, Flagstaff and Big Sky communities to have the opportunity to thank him, and wish him the best in the next chapter of his life. I want to thank Jerome for his service to NAU and the football program,” said NAU Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Lisa Campos in a press release.

Up next for NAU is a trip to Cal Poly on Sept. 23, then Northern Colorado at home on Sept. 30.

“Jerome’s leadership and dedication has elevated our program to be a strong contender in the Big Sky Conference and has enhanced the lives of hundreds of student-athletes,” said NAU President Rita Cheng.

Souers has gone 112-105 at NAU. He is currently tied for seventh-longest tenured coach in the FCS.

Souers has coached 39 All-Americans and 177 all-conference players. Under his watch, 176 Lumberjacks have won Big Sky All-Academic awards and seven have been named Academic All-Americans.

NAU has gone to the NCAA I-AA/FCS Playoffs three times under Sauers: 2001, 2003 and 2013. In 2003 the Lumberjacks won the Big Sky and he was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award.

In 1999 he was Big Sky coach of the year.

“I’d like to take this time to thank the coaches and players in the NAU Football Family now as well as all those who’ve shared this journey with me the past 20 years,” Souers said. “I am blessed with so many fond memories of achievement on and off the field with the young men I’ve been honored to work with. With nine games remaining on our schedule our goals remain the same. Everything we’ve worked so hard to achieve is still in front of us. I can assure you that our coaching staff and all the members of this special team will continue to persevere and to compete for the Big Sky Conference Championship.”

NAZ Suns single-game tickets go on sale

Now you can get your hands on Northern Arizona Suns tickets for 2017-18 season.

On Monday the Suns announced that single-game tickets are on sale. They start at $9 a piece.

NAZ opens its 50-game season on Saturday Nov. 4 against the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario. The first 1,000 fans will receiver a NAZ Suns replica jersey.

Northern Arizona will have 24 regular season home games at the Prescott Valley Event Center, including 15 on weekends and 11 on Friday or Saturday nights.

Tickets can be purchased at nazsuns.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or at the Prescott Valley Event Center box office.

Season tickers start at $192.

Ex Roughrider and Wildcat reaches Majors

This week the Texas Rangers called up former Yavapai College and Arizona baseball player Willie Calhoun to the Major Leagues.

Calhoun batted .300/.355/.572 with 31 home runs and 93 RBIs in 128 this season playing for Triple-A Oklahoma City and Round Rock. The Rangers acquired Calhoun in the Yu Darvish trade on July 31 from the Dodgers.

Calhoun played for the UA in 2014 and then YC in 2015.