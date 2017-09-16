ADEQ hosts public meeting Tuesday regarding WQARF site

COTTONWOOD – ADEQ (Arizona Department of Environmental Quality) is holding a public meeting to discuss the SR 260 and Main Street Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund (WQARF) Site. The meeting will be held Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, located 150 S. 6th Street, in the Cottonwood Room.

ADEQ is looking to increase community involvement in the form of a “Community Action Committee.” It is required to have at least five qualified members to form the committee. After traditional outreach methods, only three interested parties were acquired out of 20 responses.

“Enhanced community involvement is an integral part of the WQARF process. ADEQ encourages active community involvement through the formation of a Community Advisory Board for each WQARF site area,” said Scott R. Green, ADEQ Remedial Projects Unit Manager.

If you have any questions in regard to this public meeting, please contact Wendy Flood at 602-771-4410.

For more information about the WQARF site, visit http://www.azdeq.gov/highway-260-and-main-street and http://www.azdeq.gov/node/2611.