City seeks input for Mingus Avenue roadway design

COTTONWOOD –The City of Cottonwood’s Engineering Department is seeking input from the public regarding design considerations for the reconstruction of Mingus Avenue between 8th and Main Streets.



You may access the roadway alignment exhibit and public questionnaire on the City of Cottonwood website www.cottonwoodaz.gov. Please take some time to provide your input on how you would like to see the Mingus Avenue roadway corridor be developed.



The deadline for completing this survey has been extended till September 30th, 2017.