Clark Memorial Library to reopen in October

CLARKDALE – The future looks bright for the Clark Memorial Library.

The town of Clarkdale held a regular meeting Tuesday, during which the Clarkdale council unanimously moved to approve the Intergovernmental Agreement between the Town and the Yavapai County Free Library District for Library Services. Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert moved the motion and was seconded by newly-appointed Councilmember Ben Kramer.

“I am really pleased to see the library re-opening after such a short period of dormancy, and view the agreement with Yavapai County as a real win-win situation for the citizens of Clarkdale,” said Town Manager Gayle Mabery.

“We appreciate the support from Yavapai County Library Director Corey Christians and his staff, Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison and the other members of the Board, and the citizens who came together and incorporated the non-profit Friends of Clark Memorial Library to help sustain library operations,” Mabery said. Under the new agreement, the Library District will operate the library and the town will provide the facility.

Jimmy Salmon, President of the Friends of Clark Memorial Library wrote a letter thanking the Clarkdale Council.

“Thank you Mayor Von Gausig and Town Council, especially Town Manager Gayle Mabery, for working out an agreement with the Yavapai County Free Library District that will restore our library to its place as a vibrant center of our community,” Salmon stated in the letter.

Salmon also emphasized the importance of a library’s role in a community. He commended the community’s efforts to revive the library through book donations and donated monies to the non-profit.

The Friends of Clark Memorial library was “integral to the agreement,” according to the Town of Clarkdale.

The operation of the library was suspended June 30, much to the dismay of many Clarkdale residents. This led to the founding of the Friends of Clark Memorial Library.

“Clarkdale’s thrilled that the Yavapai County Free Library District has joined forces with Clarkdale to continue to provide Library services to the residents of Clarkdale. We’re also really glad to see a new non-profit friends group, the Friends of Clark Memorial Library, step up to help fund the library’s programs. This is a great example of a grass roots effort taking the initiative to keep services in our town.” said Mayor Doug Von Gausig.