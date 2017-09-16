Letter: Educating youth about the importance of water conservation essential

Editor:

The Environmental Education Center of the Verde Natural Resource Conservation District (VNRCD) would like to thank Salt River Project for their generous support.

These sustaining contributions help the Environmental Education Center educate the youth of the Verde Valley about the importance of water conservation.

Water resource management education is crucial in providing future stewards with social and economic stability in a healthy and sustainable environment. Awareness and respect for water resources encourages lifelong commitment of responsibility and positive community participation. Programs offered through the Environmental Education Center are free to participating schools.

Thank you to this far-sighted organization for their support in this essential effort. Be sure to check out the Environmental Education Center’s website for more information regarding the organization and the programs offered at www.vnrcdeed.com.

Erin Cody

Executive Director

VNRCD Environmental Education Center