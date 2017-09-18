Community Open Paint out set for Sedona Winefest

The Sedona Arts Center is conducting a Community Open Paint Out at the Sedona Winefest on Sunday, September 24. Artists both professional and amateur are invited to paint from life Sunday from 12 to 2pm at the Festival at Posse Grounds Park. Subject matter is open to the artists but there will be a special exhibition of vintage cars “The Sedona Select Car Exhibit”. Fifteen unique automobiles from before 1940 will be on display. Some have rarely been seen on public display and some are one-of-a-kind motorcars. Artists will find this an ideal setting for interesting paintings.

The paint-out will have a soft opening with artists invited to sketch and set up their materials and plan their work starting at 11am. Then the actual painting will take place over only a two-hour period from Noon to 2pm.

The Paint-Out will end with a display of the finished paintings on the lawn starting at 2pm. Awards will be announced at 2:30pm. There will be a best of show selection and three merit awards with Judges Al Comello, Sedona Wine Fest Chair and Mayor of Sedona, Sandy Moriarity. The Arts Center will provide a Best of Show Award that will be a $400 certificate good for workshops or classes at the center and the WineFest will provide a bottle of select wine for each winner.

This Community Open Paint-Out helps to preview and create awareness for the upcoming Sedona Plein Air Festival October 14–21, 2017 in which over 2 dozen artists create paintings in the landscape over the 8 day event. Included will be numerous paint-outs, workshops and demonstrations, most events during the festival are free and open to the public. Explore all the events at SedonaPleinAirFestival.org.

Judges are Mayor Sandy Moriarity and Al Comello, founders of the Sedona Winefest.



The Sedona Winefest is celebrating its 9th year and is being held at the historic Posse Grounds Park in the heart of Sedona. Twenty-two wineries will be presenting their wines for tasting by attendees. All of the wineries are from Arizona and represent the best of Arizona’s emerging wine industry. A variety of food and wine-oriented vendors will be present along with relaxing music.

Artists are invited to call the Arts Center or to register online at the SedonaArtsCenter.org to participate. Registration is free to Arts Center members and $10 for the general public. There is no charge to attend the paint-out.