Full week of live musical offerings at Sedona’s Bella Vita

Kicking off a week of fabulous live entertainment at Bella Vita on Thursday, September 21st is the dynamic duo, “Diversity.” Husband and wife Tim and Renee perform all of your favorite Pop, Motown, R&B, Jazz, and Country favorties, while blending their vocals to create a rich sound that enhances their diverse style and song selection. “Diversity” will light up the stage from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Then on Friday, September 22nd, the always charismatic Sammy Davis enchants the crowd with unique reditions of classic R&B, Motown, and Rock n Roll dance favorites. Sammy has performed in Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and throughout North America along side famed acts such as The Emotions, Fats Domino, The Temptations, Paul Revere and the Raiders, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Chubby Checker, The Coasters, and The drifters. Sammy will charm the audience from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 23rd, singer, songwriter, and guitarist Dan Vega takes the stage. With his sultry soulful voice and blues tinged guitar playing, Dan delights audiences with a mix of contempory and classic Pop, R&B, and Jazz hits. Dan has been a featured performer on Celebrity X and Carnival Cruises, and is guaranteed to delight from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Rounding out the week on Sunday, September 24th is Jon Weekly & Gioia Cohen. The guitar and vocal duo create a lovely sound performing golden hits from your favorite artists including The Beatles, James Taylor, John Denver, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, The Eagles, Cat Stevens, Buffalo Springfield, John Pine, and more. Jon and Gioia will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Live music at Bella Vita is offered on their dining patio Thursday through Sunday evenings during the warm weather months. Light acoustic guitar is also featured indoors on Fridays and Saturdays by Jon Weekly.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles West of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.