Main Stage features Verde Reggae Night

Friday, September 22, sees local favorite DJ Johnny K and his 2nd Fridays dance party at Main Stage in Cottonwood. For well over a year Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his dance-fueled performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres. The evening is free and begins at 9pm.

Saturday, September 23 is another installment of “Verde Reggae Night” with Keith Okie & Rebel Sol with Special Guests: Summit Dub Squad. Verde Valley’s Keith Okie shares joy and happiness through his soul-influenced original reggae music. From many years on the road, he has developed a sense of the hearts and souls of those around him. Performing songs about life, love, fear and hope, Keith Okie captures the experience that he says, “unifies us all; the experience of being human.” The local “soul-reggae-rockers” will be joined by Summit Dub Squad out of Flagstaff for an amazing night of music. The concert begins at 8pm at costs $5. Pre-sale tickets are available at the venue.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7pm, followed by more Karaoke at 9:30pm. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bongo begins at 7pm. Thursdays see the “Bottom Line Jam” with the Bottom Line Band at 7pm. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11am to close and 9am to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.