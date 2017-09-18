Meth bust lands married couple behind bars

CAMP VERDE – A married couple from Winslow was arrested Thursday after police found a half-pound of methamphetamine stashed in their truck during a traffic stop on Cherry Creek Road, near State Route 260, in Camp Verde.

Joshua Crites, 33, and Rachel Crites, 34, were arrested on charges including possession of methamphetamine; transportation of a dangerous drug for sale (methamphetamine); possession of paraphernalia; and possession of a firearm during a drug offense.

Around 11:30 p.m. that day, a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped a brown Ford-F150 truck for an equipment and moving violation. Rachel was driving and Joshua was her front-seat passenger, according to a YCSO news release.

While speaking with Rachel about the traffic violations, the deputy saw a white crystalline shard sitting on a small rectangular tray in the center console. The deputy realized it was methamphetamine and directed Joshua to exit the truck. Joshua questioned the deputy’s order and turned in his seat in an attempt to block the deputy’s view of the methamphetamine. When Joshua turned back around to exit, the methamphetamine shard was gone. When questioned, Joshua claimed the deputy may have seen some sugar.

The couple was detained outside the truck by assisting deputies, according to the release. A field test of smaller shards found during closer inspection of the truck’s interior confirmed the substance was methamphetamine. The shard originally noticed by the deputy was later found underneath the seat and confirmed as methamphetamine. A further search of the truck revealed a Ruger .22 rifle; several cell phones; a 2-way radio; a methamphetamine bong hidden inside the dash board; and a digital scale. Hidden in a void near the front passenger compartment was a package containing a half-pound of methamphetamine.

Both subjects were arrested and booked at the Camp Verde Detention Center and remain in-custody – each on a $25,000 bond. Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) detectives are investigating the source and destination of this drug load. It was also learned that the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office has a pending drug case involving the suspects, according to the release.