The National Theatre of London continues its season with its acclaimed production of “Yerma” showing in Sedona on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. The Sedona International Film Festival hosts the big screen premiere at its Mary D. Fisher Theatre on National Art House Theater Day.

Billie Piper’s Olivier Award-winning performance in “Yerma” is broadcast live to cinemas.

A young woman is driven to the unthinkable by her desperate desire to have a baby, in Simon Stone’s radical production of Lorca’s achingly powerful masterpiece.

Set in contemporary London, Piper’s portrayal of a woman in her thirties struggling to conceive builds with elemental force to a staggering, shocking climax.

The unmissable theatre phenomenon is sold-out at the Young Vic and is one of the hottest tickets in London, so the only way for audiences to see the production now is in the cinema.

Please note: This performance contains strobe lighting.

“Yerma” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

If You Go ...

• What: National Theatre of London’s ‘Yerma’

• When: Sept. 24 at 1 p.m.

• Where: Mary D. Fisher Theatre, 2030 W. SR 89A, West Sedona

• How Much: $15, $12.50 for Film Festival members

• More Info: 928-282-1177 or www.SedonaFilmFestival.org