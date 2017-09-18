Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Writers: Jane Goldman, Matthew Vaughn

Producers: David Reid, et. al.

Cast: Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, et. al.

When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US.

These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy.

Battle of the Sexes

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Directors: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris

Writer: Simon Beaufoy

Producers: Danny Boyle, Robert Graf, et al.

Cast: Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Bill Pullman, Andrea Riseborough, Martha MacIsaac, Jessica McNamee, Chris Parnell, et. al.

The true story of the 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs.

Rated PG-13 for some sexual content and partial nudity.