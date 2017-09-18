New Music this week

Van Morrison – Roll With The Punches

Caroline International Records

Roll With The Punches sees Van Morrison simultaneously hand-pick a selection of rhythm and blues classics and record a set of new self-written songs. It’s an album that features raw, intimate interpretations of some of the cornerstones of rock’n’roll alongside five new numbers by one of our most consistently brilliant recording artists.

Roll With The Punches was produced by Van Morrison.

Tracks include: Roll With The Punches, Transformation, Stormy Monday/Lonely Avenue, Goin’ To Chicago, Too Much Trouble, Bring It On Home To Me.

The Bronx – V

ATO Records

‘V’ was produced by Rob Schnapf, and follows the bands alter-ego’s 2014 album Mariachi El Bronx III.

Says guitarist Joby Ford: “It has the angst and social commentary that has characterized us from the beginning, only now the angst is aimed at more than just superficial things and the social commentary is directed at more than just people who like different music than us.”

If it sounds like they’ve grown up, fear not - Bronx V is every bit as ferocious and hard-hitting as previous albums.

Tracks include: Night Drop At The Glue Factory, Stranger Danger, Side Effects, Fill The Tanks, Channel Islands, Two Birds, Sore Throat, Past Away.

The Horrors – V

Caroline International Records

‘V’ is The Horrors’ first new release in three years. ‘V’ shows the group at the peak of its powers, exhibiting a freedom and sense of exploration that feels truly liberating.

Recorded in London with producer Paul Epworth, ‘V’ is the sound of the band making the most expansive and progressive music of their careers.

Tracks include: Hologram, Press Enter To Exit, Machine, Ghost, Point Of No Reply, Weighed Down, Gathering, World Below, It’s A Good Life, Something To Remember Me By.

The Killers – Wonderful Wonderful

Island Records

Wonderful Wonderful is The Killers’ fifth studio album and features the top 10 Alternative hit The Man.

Their 2017 show at Hyde Park in London sold out in record time. They are also performing in 2017 at Lollapalooza, ACL Fest, Voodoo Festival, and a UK tour before embarking on a North American tour in early 2018.

Tracks include: Wonderful Wonderful, The Man, Life To Come, Run For Cover, Tyson vs Douglas, Some Kind Of Love, Have All The Songs Been Written?