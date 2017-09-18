Patio season in full swing at Vino Di Sedona

Patio season is in full swing at Vino Di Sedona and you can hear all of your favorite classic rock tunes and some newer hits performed by August West on Wednesday September 20, 7-10 PM, playing favorite songs by The Beatles, The Stones, Van Morrison, America, Simon and Garfunkel, Tom Petty and many more! August is best known for performing with his band, Sister and the Sun. You can find August at Vino Di Sedona every third Wednesday of every month.

Get an early jump on your weekend fun at Vino Di Sedona on Thursday night with amazing, upbeat music by guitarist/singer Tim Young. Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a thirty-year music career in NYC where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s. He was raised in the heyday of AM top forty radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.

Friday Night entertainment at Vino Di Sedona on September 22 is by Rob DeFriese, a professional singer/songwriter and an Arizona native based in Phoenix. He returned home a year ago last October after 12 years on the East Coast, and has been performing at several venues across the Valley since then.



As a solo, acoustic act, he plays his own, original songs as well as a wide variety of Rock, Pop, and Alternative hits from the 60’s to today. He’s also bassist and vocalist for Ant Farm, a recently reunited Alternative Rock power trio based in Phoenix.



Saturday September 23 Wine Tasting at Vino Di Sedona is paired perfectly with music by Paolo, 3:30-6:00. Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past.

His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

International singer-songwriter Darius Lux performs music live at Vino Di Sedona on Saturday Night September 23, 7-10 PM. Darius is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer, and his original songs connect with the heart through inspiring themes that range from empowerment to romance. His smooth voice and looped guitar stylings create an earthy blend of popular music, rock and reggae that you can relax or dance to.

Darius went to school in NYC, after which he worked for Sony/Warner Chappell writing songs for artists such as Daryl Hall and Jennifer Lopez. After living in New York, Darius traveled the world for a year, embarking on a life-changing pilgrimage that led to a move to Hawai’i, where he recorded his debut album, “Arise.”

Next moving to Los Angeles, Darius put together a band, released several more albums, “Time is Now” and “We The Living,” and music videos. All three of his albums feature songs that have been in film (The Butterfly Effect 3, Puncture Wounds) and TV (NBC, MTV, VH1, History & Discovery channels, Style Network and Oxygen Network). Jim French’s monthly Open Jam at Vino Di Sedona is becoming a popular Sunday evening destination for locals, musicians, and tourists. Jim French and his talented friends invite other musicians to join in and play music every last Sunday of the month, 6-9 PM. Be a part of the entertainment or a part of the audience, either way a fun night is sure to be had by all!

Music Monday features 2016 Prescott Idol winner D.L. Harrison! D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy rock and blues show, and was recently named Prescott Idol! See D.L. at Vino Di Sedona on September 25, 6-9 PM.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 PM, at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Jim French, Rick Busbea, Randy J, Walt Young, Lisa Hart, Vickie Moyer, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona.

For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682