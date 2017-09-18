Red Rock Loop History Tour tickets available

The Sedona Heritage Museum’s popular local history tour series will follow the Red Rock Loop Road on September 27, 28, 29, and 30, visiting historic sites, homesteads, buildings and the area’s oldest cemetery ca. 1893.

Tour guide Paul Thompson, grandson of Oak Creek Canyon’s first permanent Anglo settler J.J. Thompson, spent his earliest years in this area.

The tour will visit the Chavez place, Dumas Ranch, Schuerman-Red Rock Cemetery, Schuerman family homestead house, the Armijo homestead house (on the National Register of Historic Places), ruins of the area’s first school (1891), site of an early Oak Creek vineyard and other sites, while hearing stories of the historic themes and people who inhabited this ‘original’ seat of civilization for the area.

Tours are from 9 a.m.-noon, with an afternoon tour on Thursday the 28th from 1 p.m-4 p.m. Space is limited on the luxury coaches. Tickets are still available for $55/Museum members and $65/non-members; available for purchase at the Museum at 735 Jordan Rd. or by calling 928-282-7038.