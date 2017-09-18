Red RockAppella Chorus hosts open house

Women who like to sing have everything they need to join the fun with Red RockAppella! The popular chorus hosts an Open House on Monday, September 25, from 7-8:30 pm at the West Sedona School (Room 604), 570 Posse Ground Road, Sedona.

Under the direction of Jeanie Carroll, music teacher and well-known, beloved local performer, the chorus will perform several songs to demonstrate how four-part Barbershop harmony works. Guests will learn a simple song, and, by the end of the evening, will be singing along together in beautiful harmony. New friends, great music, and a wonderful time are in store! Light refreshments, always nice, will be on hand, too!

Red RockAppella is a chapter of Sweet Adelines, an international nonprofit music education organization for women. Any woman of average singing ability, even if she has had no vocal training, will find a part that fits her voice range. Knowledge of musical theory isn’t necessary, either—Sweet Adelines is a music education organization, so this, and voice development and coaching, are among the many valuable member benefits.

Yes, Red RockAppella is about singing, performing, and education, but these are just a few of its rewards. Members also find that the chorus is a source of genuine friendships, increased self-confidence, and the invaluable motivation and inspiration of others.

In addition to promoting harmony and friendship among women, Red RockAppella performs regularly throughout the community, offering its talent for entertainment at civic events and charitable functions. An annual show, performances in all seasons, and a Holiday “singing card” event are just some of the activities the chorus holds throughout the year.

Red RockAppella meets every Monday evening from 6:30 to 9:00, with rehearsals alternating between locations in West Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek, for music, fellowship, and fun! Visitors are always welcome! For more information, call Jeanie at (928) 300-7092 or Elisa at (928) 554-1093, or visit the chorus’ website at www.redrockappella.org.