Thunder & Lightnin’ light up Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, this week features live entertainment Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday. Starting at 5:30 P.M., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea, offering up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. Not to be limited, however. Rick fears no genre and can be counted on to fill a wide range of requests from the furthest reaches of popular music. Nearly every appearance features a guest artist that shares a good deal of the limelight. With a winning smile and easy going personality, Rick’s presentation goes down easy and stays with you through the night.

On Thursday August 10th, Thunder & Lightnin’ returns for their 38th show at The Grasshopper with an evening of grassy Roots Americana. This trio of fiddle, banjo and guitar combines a tight precise musical presentation with loose, fun chatter between players and their audiences.









The show features Rob Gibb’s banjo-guitar and harmonica work, Belita Mullinax’s up-the-holler fiddle authenticity and Steve Estes’ alternately orchestral and percussive work on 12-string guitar. The trio’s vocal approach emits authentic believability both in solos and with their emphasis on clean, pure harmonies.



Each appearance brings a fresh lineup of grassed-up tunes from mountain, rural and urban genres. Add your favorite songs of all styles, tight three part harmony, and a focus on fun and humor, and you, like them, will be back again and again.

Friday, September 11th, the Nikki Parker Duo. These two spin tunes through a wide range of genres, laying out a sound that eases the soul and evokes emotion. Though their first appearance at The Grasshopper Grill, it will likely not be the last. Saturday, September 12th brings a touring performer in the name of Paul Cataldo. Paul conjures up story telling songs in the folk tradition, with vocalizations reminiscent of the likes of Gordon Lightfoot. As well, he channels Roots-Appalachia both vocally and chordally. His original works are nicely crafted both melodically and lyrically, and can be heard throughout his tour stop at the Grasshopper.



Being an accomplished guitarist, Cataldo is dynamic in his treatments of accompaniment to vocals, saving his clear, ringing folk style solos for the spotlight. Paul resides in Eastern Europe, and tours the US extensively.

The Grasshopper Grill is open from 11:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Rd., Cornville. (928) 649-9211