Obituary: Dan Lamar Ripplinger

Dan Lamar Ripplinger (Rip) left this world for higher ground on September 13, 2017 – two days after his 89th birthday.

He was born in Ogden, Utah and spent summers on his family farm in Driggs, Idaho.

He graduated from Ogden High, Weber Junior College, ISU and Northwestern University Dental School.

In 1958, he built a dental practice in Las Vegas, Nevada, out in the desert where two small roads crossed: Maryland Parkway and Sahara.

In the 1980s, he built a home (literally built it) in Cornville, Arizona and joined a dental practice in Cottonwood.

If you don’t know him from these places, maybe he sold you some of his free-rationed cigarettes in post-WWII Japan where he was a paratrooper.

Or, you might have sung next to him in a Mormon church choir where he was an impressive tenor.

Maybe he taught you to waterski, shoot gophers or drive a car (always a stick, always on a hill). Or, how to build something, fix anything, or argue everything. You may have met him without knowing – if your car overheated, your boat broke down, or your month ran longer than your budget.

Think you were his favorite? You’re right.

His larger-than-life presence will be missed by all: his wife of 35 years Carole, his brothers Don, Leon and Mark, his sisters Edith, Jeanette and Diane, his kids Kristen, Gregg, Danny and Laurie, his stepkids Scott and Heather, along with their spouses, kids, grandkids, extended family and friends. Oh, and total strangers.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Cornville on Thursday, September 21 at 11 am at 1960 Creekside Bend. Also, pay tribute at www.RipRelief.com.

All proceeds go to disaster relief since we’ll have to fill the gap Dan has left. RIP.

